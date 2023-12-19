Call of Duty 2025 Reportedly a Direct Sequel to Black Ops 2

Call of Duty 2025 is reportedly expected to be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The Call of Duty franchise has a lot of different "eras" ranging from its early World War 2 days, serving as almost an interactive version of historical events, to the modern warfare era to the far-flung future. The series has still retained a core formula and feeling allowing it to still like it's all cut from the same cloth while finding new ways of shaking things up. Still, some fans have been really against major changes such as Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare taking things to space and leaning too far into the advanced movement with wall-running and jet packs. However, the first game to take Call of Duty into the future was Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, one of the most beloved games in the series. It managed to strike a balance and is still widely regarded as one of the best in the series, leaving some to hope for a remaster one day.

Fans may sort of get their wish as Insider Gaming and CharlieIntel are reporting that Call of Duty 2025 is a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and will seemingly utilize a lot of that game's features and maps. The story of the game will take place in 2030, roughly 5 years after Black Ops 2's story, meaning it won't be as far into the future as Black Ops 2's story was when it released in 2012. It's expected that characters from that game will return to take on a new threat following the death of Menendez. It was noted that the game will feature a movement overhaul, the return of the pick-10 class system, round-based zombies, and remastered Black Ops 2 maps. However, Call of Duty 2025 will have new maps. The report details that Call of Duty 2025 was planned to feature remastered maps exclusively, but a source speculated that feedback to 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 prompted a change. As of right now, we have no idea who is developing the 2025 game.

As for whether Call of Duty 2025 will utilize the new "carry forward" system that allows players to carry guns, skins, and other items between games, a source told Insider Gaming that Call of Duty 2025 is a "completely new game", but wouldn't confirm or deny it beyond that. Call of Duty 2024 is expected to be a new game from Treyarch and is rumored to be a Black Ops game based around the Gulf War, possibly as a direct sequel to Black Ops Cold War. If this is the case, this would mark the second time Call of Duty has had two back to back sequels for the same subfranchise following Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 in 2022 and 2023. Perhaps this will become the new pattern for Call of Duty releases, but we'll just have to wait and see.