Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Already Being Teased

It seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will not be the end of the rebooted series. Call of Duty has managed to stand the test of time by having a variety of different subfranchises and eras. There have been WWII games, sci-fi games, modern games, and much more, it's a very varied franchise. Granted, some of these riskier titles didn't pay off and prompted Infinity Ward to go back to the hits with Modern Warfare, but the point stands. Many have been wondering if Infinity Ward was going to make another trilogy and move on once again, but it seems like that's not the case.

For starters, the Modern Warfare series will move to Sledgehammer Games with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and it doesn't seem like there's any plan to end it there. When speaking to The Washington Post, narrative director Brian Bloom stated that Modern Warfare 3 appears to be just the beginning for these characters and fans can expect them to continue on future games. This could mean Makaraov may not be just a one and done villain, allowing him to have a longer reign like he did in the original trilogy.

"We think of character arcs as going one way, but they can also fall off their arc, they can go backwards, people can evolve and devolve," Bloom said. "All these things, they offer rich, fertile ground to tell stories, and that's not going to stop. In fact, I would say we're just getting started."

Fans have already started hoping for spin-off games centered around characters like Ghost or Soap, so this may be suggesting that could happen. The more likely thing is that this basically confirms we'll get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 somewhere down the pipeline. Either way, it may also suggest that Activision wants to alternate solely between Modern Warfare and Black Ops going forward, but it remains to be seen if that will be successful strategy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th. What do you want to see from future Modern Warfare games? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.