Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals First Details for Open World Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature a campaign that has open-world segments. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is shaping up to be a pretty experimental entry for the franchise. For starters, it's the first time Call of Duty has released back-to-back games in a subfranchise, it's the first time Modern Warfare will feature zombies, and players can also expect the entire launch map line-up to feature remastered versions of maps from 2009's Modern Warfare 2. Things are fairly untraditional this time around and the formula is being shaken up in a rather unique way and this extends to the campaign as well.

Following the gameplay reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 today, it was confirmed that the campaign will be radically different from its predecessor. Sledgehammer Games has confirmed Modern Warfare 3 will have "open combat" missions that complement the traditional linear, heavily scripted missions. These "open combat" missions are basically open world operations within Verdansk that allow players to play exactly as they want by approaching objectives from different angles and using different tactics. If you want to go stealthy, you can utilize a silenced weapon and night vision goggles to quietly take down enemies. You can also go loud with explosives and unsuppressed weapons. You'll also be able to choose whether you breach a room and pick which tools you want to use to enter said room. There will also be vehicles that players can use to navigate the map.

The Washington Post also confirmed in a preview of the game that players can miss entire story beats, encouraging them to replay missions multiple times to see the various outcomes. It's unclear if the game will have multiple endings, but the series has featured branching story paths before in the Black Ops franchise. Characters will also have different lines of dialogue depending on the state they're in (a firefight, stealth, etc.), branching dialogue trees, and react to your decisions accordingly.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.