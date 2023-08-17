Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Gets First Gameplay Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has gotten its first proper trailer following its big reveal. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is almost certainly going to be one of the biggest games of 2023, if history is anything to go off of. The franchise is historically almost always the best-selling game every single year and Modern Warfare 2 was a pretty big high point for the series, shattering records for the long-running series. With that said, it was assumed we'd have to wait at least three years for the next Modern Warfare game as there's no precedent for releasing back-to-back games in a subfranchise with Call of Duty. However, that changes this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been properly revealed now after weeks of teasers. Task Force 141 returns, being led once again by Captain Price. This time, they're going up against Makarov, a Russian ultranationalist hellbent on wreaking havoc on the world. The character made his debut in the original Modern Warfare trilogy and is seen as one of the best villains in the franchise. It's unclear just how long they'll keep Makarov this time around as they've been killing off villains left and right in the new rebooted Modern Warfare series. It seems like they'll be riffing on some of the storybeats of the original trilogy with things like No Russian, but it remains to be seen how it will all play out. The new series has largely strayed away from directly copying the stories of the original games. Either way, it seems like Task Force 141 may have really met its match.

It's also unknown on if this will be another trilogy or if the Modern Warfare series will continue for years to come. Infinity Ward's other Call of Duty games after Modern Warfare largely failed to meet the highs of its trilogy, so this may be something Activision wants to stick around. The Black Ops series has found ways to continue and will seemingly return next year when Treyarch releases its next game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.