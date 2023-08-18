Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Teases "Largest Zombies Map Ever"

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is going to have a pretty ambitious new take on Zombies. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is looking like it will be a pretty hefty package already following its big reveal. The $70 release was once rumored to be just an expansion for last year's Modern Warfare 2, but after hearing new details, it sounds like Sledgehammer Games is doing a lot to build on the foundation Infinity Ward has laid and do something that feels new and shakes up the formula. The campaign is going partially open world with a less linear format for some missions, the multiplayer is reverting controversial design decisions from the last two games, and much more. Treyarch is also developing a new Zombies mode in collaboration with Sledgehammer, bringing the undead to Modern Warfare for the first time ever.

It was confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have an open world Zombies map (takes place on the new Warzone map) that is a combination of the Outbreak and DMZ. It will feature both undead foes and human enemies, but there will be no PvP. You'll have squads of 4 with 24 total players in the game at a time and be able to Pack a Punch weapons, use buy stations, and much more. Players will be able to play for 60 minutes a time before being forced to extract with the difficulty of enemies increasing the longer you last. Given Treyarch is developing the mode, it will continue the Dark Aether storyline that has been unfolding in the Black Ops series.

Zombies in #MW3 is basically DMZ combined with Outbreak but without the possibility of PVP.



• PVE only

• Played on the new Warzone map

• 4 player squads with up to 24 players on the map at one time (6 different squads)

• Buy stations, wall buys, mystery boxes and pack a… pic.twitter.com/NXfndpSRZ8 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 17, 2023

The last time Treyarch developed a Zombies mode for Sledgehammer Games, it didn't work out so well. Call of Duty: Vanguards had a pretty awful Zombies mode that got better in post-launch updates, eventually adding round-based Zombies. It's unclear how things will pan out this time, but hopefully, this is a more concentrated effort and less of a mad dash to ensure there is a co-op mode in the game at launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.