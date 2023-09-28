Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Orders Now Include Exclusive Collector's Box

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC starting on November 10th and pre-orders include access to the beta, the ability to play the campaign up to a week early, bonus in-game content, and retailer exclusives. Speaking of retailer exclusives, Walmart has just unveiled a limited edition collector's box that includes a copy of the game along with a host of goodies that are outlined below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Collector Box

Game Case with disc

Bronze-Washed Resin Wall Plaque Featuring Ghost (10"H x 8"W x 1.75"D)

Zombie Night Vision Metallic Poster (12" x 16")

Set of Eight (8) Enamel Collector Pins

Set of Four (4) Special Edition Lithographs (4" x 6")

Exclusive Collectible Retail Box Packaging

You can pre-order Walmart's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle right here for $149.99 in PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X flavors while they last. Additional options are outlined below, and include Standard and Vault Edition pre-order options priced at $69.99 and $99.99 respectively. Naturally, the Vault Edition will come packaged with extras for superfans, which are outlined below. Note that additional retailer exclusives and other details are likely to be revealed in the coming days, so this article will be updated as needed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Orders

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Order Bonuses

Soap Operator Pack (Standard Edition): Includes "Masked Soap" Skin, the "Unmasked Soap" Skin, and the "Shadow Siege" Weapon Blueprint. Can also be used in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone

(Standard Edition): Includes "Masked Soap" Skin, the "Unmasked Soap" Skin, and the "Shadow Siege" Weapon Blueprint. Can also be used in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Endowment Direct Action Pack Bundle (Exclusive to physical editions at select retailers – including GameStop. These editions are specially marked): Bundle includes 3 Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) themed in-game items including; Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker

(Exclusive to physical editions at select retailers – including GameStop. These editions are specially marked): Bundle includes 3 Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) themed in-game items including; Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker Beta access – details are available here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition

Includes Soap Operator Pack and Beta access

Includes Cross Gen options and a dedicated option for the PS5

PC edition is simply Standard or Vault Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition



Includes Soap Operator Pack and Beta access

(Exclusive) Nemesis Operator Pack : Includes operator skins for Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov.

: Includes operator skins for Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov. (Exclusive) Two Weapon Vaults : "Each FATE Weapon Vault is a variant of a Modern Warfare III weapon that keeps its cosmetic properties on all associated attachments native to its base platform. This allows for instant customization, with every related attachment ready for immediate use in either a red and black (the signature colors of the Konni Group) or a blue and silver graphical design (the current colors of Task Force 141), depending on the Vault you're using."

: "Each FATE Weapon Vault is a variant of a Modern Warfare III weapon that keeps its cosmetic properties on all associated attachments native to its base platform. This allows for instant customization, with every related attachment ready for immediate use in either a red and black (the signature colors of the Konni Group) or a blue and silver graphical design (the current colors of Task Force 141), depending on the Vault you're using." (Exclusive) Season 01 BlackCell:

Access to a MWIII Season Battle Pass, along with 20 Tier Skips from BlackCell (25 on PlayStation) and the unlocking of up to 1,400 COD Points. An additional 30 Tier Skips for purchasing the Vault Edition.The BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass Map with a variety of exclusive content, along with immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors. BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: expect BlackCell Alt Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more.



