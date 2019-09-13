Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Gets a New Map and Game Mode

The second day of the Call of Duty: Multiplayer beta is underway with those who pre-ordered the game on the PlayStation 4 enjoying one more day of exclusivity before the test o pens up to more participants. For the second day of the beta, Infinity Ward gave players another game mode and a new map to become familiar with. The content’s in the beta now following a update, and Infinity Ward has a running list of noted problems that it’s looking into throughout the course of the beta.

The Modern Warfare developer shared a second post on Reddit following the first from Thursday which recapped the first day of the beta. This second post did the same for Friday’s beta experience and said players have some new content to look forward to. Both the 6v6 Gun Runner map and a Cyber Attack playlist have been added as of Friday, according to Infinity Ward.

A full list of the maps and playlists currently available to beta testers can be found below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Day Two

Maps: 6v6 Gun Runner 6v6 Grazna Raid 6v6 Hackney Yard (Day) 6v6 Azhir Cave (Day) 10v10 Grazna Raid

Playlists: Game Mode Filter: TDM (Team Deathmatch) Game Mode Filter: HQ (Headquarters) Game Mode Filter: Dom (Domination) Featured Playlist: Cyber (Cyber Attack)



Players have been offering their feedback on the beta since its released, and Infinity Ward said it’s looking into many of the problems. Like most multiplayer FPS games, spawns have been cited as one issue so far which has prompted the devs to look into the spawn system. Some players are also having troubles finding a new map if they’re in a party together. To fix that, Infinity Ward recommends disbanding the party and joining up again until a more permanent fix can be put in place.

Among these instances of feedback and complaints, comments about the minimap situation are frequent. Infinity Ward reaffirmed Thursday’s stance that it’s looking into the state of the minimap in Modern Warfare and is exploring options.

“We hear you loud and clear,” Infinity Ward said about the minimap situation. “Along with your feedback and the data we’re continuously collecting, we’ll be experimenting internally with a few different options and will keep you updated if we make any changes that you might see during the Beta. This is an ongoing conversation with all of you, so again, thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on this topic and we’ll update you again when we have more information to share.”

Modern Warfare’s beta will be open to everyone on the PlayStation 4 starting on Saturday. If you’re wondering when it’s your turn to play and what you need to do to get started, you can find info on all of that here.