Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Campaign Is Played From Different Perspectives

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was officially revealed recently, laying to rest any sort of rumors that have been swirling around the Internet. Fans already seem to be more pleased with this year’s Call of Duty reveal than they were with Infinite Warfare, there’s not going to be a season pass, no zombies, and probably no battle royale mode. Infinity Ward is seemingly keeping things close to the core of the Modern Warfare series, including its campaign mode, which has featured some pretty heavy stuff in the past. Not to be outdone, the upcoming entry will be keeping things fresh with a gripping story, including the ability to play through it from different perspectives.

As reported by Charlie INTEL, players will be able to go beyond the perspective of just the Tier 1 Operators. During their time at the studio, they were able to see two missions, one of which was carried out by a Tier 1 Operator. The second of the two focused on the perspective of a rebel fighter. In addition to this, Ars Technica has reported that half of the campaign itself is played from an Arab soldier’s perspective.

This is certainly a way to mix things up with Call of Duty in general, and it should definitely provide an interesting experience for players overall. At least, it will likely end up being something the series hasn’t seen before, which is always pleasant to see.

In other Modern Warfare news, the devs recently touched on their stance behind cross-play support and doing away with the season pass. “Every design decision has been made with our players in mind,” said Infinity Ward’s Patrick Kelly. “With the launch of Modern Warfare, we’re taking steps to unite the community. First, we plan for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Second, we’re eliminating the traditional season pass, so that we can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players. This is just the beginning – there’s much more to come.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Do you enjoy the fact that multiple perspectives will be featured throughout Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!