Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gets a Fan-Favorite Mode and More Spec Ops Missions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now has the Gun Game mode that’s requested in pretty much every Call of Duty game that releases thanks to the latest update from Infinity Ward. The update included a few new Spec Ops missions for players to try out as well as some playlist changes in the game’s multiplayer mode, and one of the most welcome developments among the patch notes was the addition of the Gun Game mode.

Gun Game, as Call of Duty players will recall, is a mode that pushes players outside of their comfort zones created by using a handful of weapons and instead asks them to get a kill with a variety of guns and launchers. It’s a party-style mode that moves quickly so that you can fit in multiple matches, and even a loss doesn’t feel too bad in it since everyone’s at some sort of a disadvantage with guns they’re unfamiliar with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the other multiplayer changes, there’s a new Realism Moshpit playlist that’s available now with Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, and Kill Confirmed game modes included in it. Spec Ops players have two new Operations called “Harbinger” and “Brimstone” as well as updated rating systems and rewards.

You can find all of the relevant details of those changes below courtesy of the official patch notes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch Notes

Special Operations: “Harbinger” and “Brimstone”

Classic Special Operations: “Door Kick”, 3 Star Rating System and Rewards 3-star rating system (based on time completed) XP & MP unlocks based on your star rating after finishing a game.

Multiplayer: Realism Moshpit (Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, Kill Confirmed) Gun Game



Outside of these changes, the rest of the update is pretty beefy in terms of the patch notes, but you’ll find that most of the changes are actually just bugfixes. Some of the changes are noteworthy though like the accessibility option to have “Always Sprint” on and a fix for the Dead Silence perk that players have had problems with.

There weren’t any sweeping balance changes for guns, perks, or anything else players might use, so your favorite weapon has once again escaped nerfs if you were worried about it. The 725 users don’t have to deal with another nerf even though they were dealt a big blow earlier when a recent update toned down the gun’s power.