Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update Adds Major Fixes
The patch notes for the latest update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have been revealed. The Call of Duty franchise has been around for decades at this point and has been one of the most well-oiled machines in gaming. You can reliably count on a new Call of Duty game once a year and, with very rare exceptions, it will almost always have a beefy multiplayer mode, a blockbuster campaign, and a fun co-op mode to enjoy with your friends. You can also rely on the game constantly being updated, which is sometimes a great thing, but also sometimes a terrible thing as it disrupts the balance of the game in significant ways despite the developers' best efforts.
The latest patch for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 seems to be all about fixing things though. The new patch notes reveal that Infinity Ward has updated the game to fix crashing, improve some camos, and remove a lot of bugs that have been plaguing the game in recent memory. You can check out the full patch notes below.
GENERAL
-
Stability
This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.
-
Updates
Added animation to the Polyatomic camo
Slightly increased animation speed of the Orion camo
-
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that sent Players back to the "My Bundles" tab when closing a Bundle preview without making a purchase
- Fixed an issue that counted AI combatant headshots for Event Camo Challenges
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unlocking all stocks on the Tempus Torrent
- Fixed an issue with disappearing buttons in one of the Atomgrad Raid Episode 01 encounters
- Fixed an issue showing completed weapon challenges as locked when viewed from the Weapon Challenges screen
- Fixed an issue that showed duplicate lock icons in the Path of the Ronin challenges
- Fixed an exploit in DMZ allowing Players to obtain an unintended amount of money by selling Dog Tags
- Fixed an issue causing the "Wasteland" challenge progress to only track Quad Feed kills and not Quad kills
- Fixed an issue affecting Players' ability to edit saved Custom Mod Blueprints in the Gunsmith
- Fixed an issue causing the magazine to not display on the Unchained Fury Blueprint in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where using the Equip Weapon and Open Gunsmith options in the Showcase Weapon Select while the Favorite Loadout Primary is set to the Riot Shield can cause menus to load infinitely
- Fixed an issue with Faction Missions list positioning in pre-game Lobby
- The Kastov 762 is now hidden in the Ranked Play loadout UI.