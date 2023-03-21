Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update Adds Major Fixes

The patch notes for the latest update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have been revealed. The Call of Duty franchise has been around for decades at this point and has been one of the most well-oiled machines in gaming. You can reliably count on a new Call of Duty game once a year and, with very rare exceptions, it will almost always have a beefy multiplayer mode, a blockbuster campaign, and a fun co-op mode to enjoy with your friends. You can also rely on the game constantly being updated, which is sometimes a great thing, but also sometimes a terrible thing as it disrupts the balance of the game in significant ways despite the developers' best efforts.

The latest patch for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 seems to be all about fixing things though. The new patch notes reveal that Infinity Ward has updated the game to fix crashing, improve some camos, and remove a lot of bugs that have been plaguing the game in recent memory. You can check out the full patch notes below.

GENERAL



Stability This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.

Updates Added animation to the Polyatomic camo Slightly increased animation speed of the Orion camo



BUG FIXES

