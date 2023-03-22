Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Raid Connects Series to Black Ops Franchise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new raid seems to connect the series to the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise. For many years, Call of Duty has reliably released a new game every year. To ensure that stays fresh to fans, Activision opted to split the various developers who work on the series into their own franchises. Infinity Ward handles Modern Warfare, Treyarch tackles Black Ops, and Sledgehammer... does a variety of things with little consistency. For the longest time, these franchises were kept very far apart from each other in terms of their connections, but in recent years (likely after the success of things like the MCU), Activision has tried to string them all together. Given everything has sort of been rebooted in a way, this has made it easier to tie things together.

However, some have questioned how canonical all of this is since a lot of these connections happen in things like Warzone or the seasonal cutscenes which don't really seem to have an impact on the actual narrative found in the campaigns. With that said, the latest raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to connect directly to the Black Ops franchise. Twitter user Cod Lore Facts pointed out that you can find Nova 6 barrels in the new raid and while the average person may not bat an eye at this, it is significant. Nova 6 was a dangerous gas developed by the Nazis that was used in the first Black Ops game and played a critical role in that series as a whole. However, it has never been seen in the Modern Warfare series and has never been seen in the modern era.

With that said, it's possible this is just a nice nod to connect the series. It could also be something that suggests Nova 6 will play a role in future Modern Warfare games, possibly as a tool leveraged by Makarov in the next title. It's all a mystery right now. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the only game to try and directly connect things by featuring Imran Zakhaev in the campaign, but who knows if we'll ever see the likes of Woods and Mason join forces with Captain Price and Ghost (unlikely given the dramatic amounts of time between games).

