Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Goes on "Sale" for Very Limited Time

A new "sale" for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is happening right now, but it won't be lasting very long at all. Since its release at the end of this past year, Modern Warfare 2 hasn't really been discounted. Outside of a few rare instances to coincide with the holidays, Activision has continued to sell the game for its typical retail value since it has continued to move copies at a high rate. Fortunately, if you've been waiting for a sale of any sort, you have one day to get MW2 for a lower price than normal.

Available at Best Buy as part of the retailer's "Spring Video Game Sale" promotion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been marked down by $15. This brings the game to a cost of $54.99 across Xbox and PlayStation platforms, which is hardly enough to qualify this as a major deal. Still, given that Modern Warfare 2 has essentially never been sold at a lower cost at all in recent months, this brief discount is noteworthy.

The most notable thing about this sale for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is that it will only be available for one day. Best Buy will be pushing live new promotions like this over the course of next week with each new sale only being live for 24 hours. As such, this Modern Warfare 2 deal is poised to go away very quickly, which means you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer.

If you're still holding out for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's price to go down further, we should begin to see its value plummet in the weeks and months ahead. Since Call of Duty is an annualized series, the previous year's installment seems to always see its price tumble around the time that the next entry is on the cusp of releasing. With this in mind, perhaps we'll get better deals than this current discount soon enough.

