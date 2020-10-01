Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Exclusive Content Finally Comes to Xbox One and PC

✖

Activision and Infinity Ward have officially released Special Ops Survival Mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox One and PC. The release comes a year after the mode was made available as a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 users. In addition to Special Ops Survival Mode, additional PS4 exclusives are now available for Modern Warfare and Warzone, as Sony's timed exclusivity ended on October 1st. These include things like Weapon Mission Challenges and Warzone Combat Packs. In order to get the content, players will have to download a Survival Compatibility Pack, which can be found by selecting "Survival" in the Co-op section.

Newcomers to Survival Mode will find that it can be played on 9 different maps: Aniyah Palace, Azhir Cave, Crash, Grazna Raid, Hovec Sawmill, Piccadilly, Shoot House, St. Petrograd, and Talsik Backlot. In the Special Ops mode, players are tasked with dispatching massive numbers of enemies that attack in waves. After a year of PS4 exclusivity, it will be interesting to see whether or not Xbox and PC players embrace the mode!

Timed exclusive content has become increasingly common in the video game industry over the last few years. While third-party publishers have largely moved away from console exclusive games, exclusive content (both timed, and otherwise) has been used more frequently. This allows the publisher to offer its game to players on multiple platforms, but it also gives the exclusive holder the ability to promote that content as an incentive for players to purchase that version. Prior to Sony's exclusivity deal, Xbox had a similar partnership with Activision.

The practice can benefit either Sony or Microsoft, but fans have been less than enthusiastic with it. When Sony and Square Enix announced that Spider-Man would appear exclusively in the PlayStation version of Marvel's Avengers, many fans were disappointed, with some arguing that the practice hurts those that own different platforms. Despite the backlash, it doesn't seem like the practice will be ending anytime soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Survial Mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? What do you think about exclusive content? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!