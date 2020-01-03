Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Teases New “Frankenstein” Feature

Infinity Ward has teased that it could add a Frankenstein-like feature to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the future. For now, the developer isn’t confirming anything, but over on Reddit, a member of the team did note it’s something Infinity Ward hopes to add in the future. So, what’s the feature? Well, apparently Infinity Ward is looking into allowing players to use blue print attachments in new and fun ways. More specifically, the studio wants to allow players to create “Frakenstein” weapons by letting them combine different blue print attachments with other weapons. And on top of this, let players apply different camos, allowing for more unique weapons.

Again, for now, Infinity Ward isn’t confirming this feature will come in a future update, but if things go well, it should. That said, as the developer notes, current implementations are “really buggy,” which means there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before it’s even possible to add to the game proper.

“At some point in the future we are hoping to let you combine different blue print attachments together to Frankenstein weapons and then apply different camos,” writes an Infinity Ward developer over on Reddit. “Its really buggy though so I don’t have an answer as to when we would be able to push out an update for it but we are trying to work the problem.”

Of course, this isn’t a game-changing feature, but it’s something many players have requested. And, at this point, I’m not sure how many more game-changing features the game is going to get. After all, in just a few months, all eyes and hype will turn the next Call of Duty, which is reportedly a new Black Ops. And then later this year when said Call of Duty game releases, the cycle will begin all over again.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.