Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Reportedly Be Missing Some Fan Favorite Modes at Launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release in a couple of weeks via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and apparently it will be light a few fan favorite modes. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks poised to offer players a ton of content options at launch, it obviously can’t offer everything, which naturally means some content gets cut, including multiplayer modes many players have come to love over the years. We know the game — between launch and post-launch — will see about 30 modes total, or at least that’s what dataminers have discovered in the past. However, it appears many of these modes are being saved for the game’s post-launch support.

According to TheGameRevolution, who has a track-record for reliable Call of Duty: Modern Warfare scoops, there will be some pretty big modes missing at launch. More specifically, the YouTuber alleges One in the chamber, Infect, Hardpoint, Defender, Drop Zone, Invasion, Gun Game, Demolition, Team Juggernaut, Search and Rescue, and Reinforce will be missing at launch. According to the YouTuber, all of these modes will be added at some point after launch, except for Search and Rescue and Invasion, which may be removed all together.

Some post Launch modes in Modern Warfare:

Search and Rescue (might be removed altogether)

One in the chamber

Infected

Hardpoint

Drop Zone

Defender

Demolition

Invasion (with hardcore – might be removed)

Gun Game

Reinforce

Team Juggernaut — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) October 7, 2019

Personally, none of these modes are for me, but this will surely disappoint many fans if true. And it’s important to emphasis “if true,” because this list may not be accurate. While, TheGamingRevolution has been a mostly reliable source in the past, it doesn’t mean this should be taken to the bank. Not only could it be wrong, but things are constantly changing in game development. In other words, take this with a grain of salt or two.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 25. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.