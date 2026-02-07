Nintendo Switch Online Reports Reveals Next Three Consoles

A new Nintendo Switch Online report has revealed the next three consoles that will be added to the subscription service, one of which is a Nintendo console, one of which is a Nintendo handheld, and another which is a Sega console. Unfortunately, there is no word when support for the three machines will be added, but considering GameCube support was just added last year, it could be a while before any of this happens.

The new report comes from Nick Baker, a source best-known in Xbox circles, but who does have intel regarding other parts of the industry on occasion, including Nintendo. According to Baker, the following three platforms are coming to Nintendo Switch Online: Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, and Sega CD. The former, the Wii, is supposedly going to be achieved with a new Wii remote peripheral that doesn’t require a sensor bar, the DS will be achieved with an extra screen peripheral, and then the Sega CD will be more straightforward, like the other Sega consoles.

Sega CD

The Sega CD, also known as the Mega CD, is a CD-ROM peripheral for the Sega Genesis released in 1991, but only in Japan. It didn’t come west until 1992. It wasn’t the biggest release for Sega, and it is often forgotten about. Some of its more iconic games include Sonic CD, Snatcher, and Lunar: The Silver Star. It’s best known for popularizing FMV games, though, including the infamous face of the genre, Night Trap.

Nintendo DS

The Nintendo DS was released in 2004, and it is the best-selling handheld of all time, having sold over 154 million units. Outside the handheld space, the only game machines to ever sell more than this are the Nintendo Switch at 155 million-plus units sold, and the PS2 at over 160 million units sold. Its most iconic games include New Super Mario Bros, Mario Kart DS, Nintendogs, and Brain Age.

Nintendo Wii

The Nintendo Wii is arguably the most viral and mainstream console of all time, yet not the best-selling console. Including handhelds, it only ranks as the 6th best-selling video game machine of all time. And while the 2006 console sold hot out of the gate, it slowed down and didn’t have as long a shelf life as other machines. Its most iconic games include Wii Sports, Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mario Kart Wii, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Super Smash Bros Brawl, and both Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword.

This new report does not specify which of these machines will be added first, then second, and then third; however, previous reporting from elsewhere has claimed the Nintendo DS is the next mainline console, which does leave the door open for the Sega CD to come first, but not the Wii.

Right now, the GameCube remains the focus, and probably will remain the focus in 2026. To this end, a GameCube classic was recently added. The newest Nintendo Switch Online games, though, are two Game Boy games added just this week.

