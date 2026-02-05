Epic Games Store Gives Away $50 of Freebies to Begin February

The Epic Games Store is giving away $50 worth of free downloads on PC to begin February 2026. Generally speaking, January’s lineup of free games on the Epic Store ended up being a bit divisive with users. While there were some popular titles handed out in the first month of 2026, many of these offers paled in comparison to those that Epic doled out around the holidays. Now, to kick off February, the latest round of titles that Epic has made available will at least save PC players more money than normal.

From now until February 12th at 11am ET, the Epic Games Store has made Botany Manor completely free to download and keep for good. Released in 2024, Botany Manor is an indie puzzle game that takes place in a 19th-century mansion. Although it isn’t hugely popular, those who have played the game have had good things to say about it. Typically, Botany Manor retails for $25 and will return to this price next week once this promotion comes to an end.

“Explore a complete historical English manor and its grounds, researching how to grow rare plant specimens from seed,” says the synopsis. “There are many rooms and gardens to discover, all set inside a beautiful countryside surrounding. The manor is filled with mysterious clues for you to discover, including books, posters, letters, and fascinating Victorian contraptions.”

As for the other giveaway on the Epic Store this week, it’s not a full game that has been put up for grabs. Instead, Epic has made the Poison Retro Set for Pixel Gun 3D available for nothing. This skin pack for the indie shooter includes three unique weapons: the Poisonous Digital Sunrise, Poisonous Laser Cycler, and Poisonous Wave Pulser. Like Botany Manor, this pack also typically retails for $25

If you don’t already own Pixel Gun 3D, the base game is free-to-play and can readily be downloaded on the Epic Store. Reception to the multiplayer shooter has been a bit mixed since its launch, but with these free weapons now being given away, it’s worth checking out to see if it might be of interest to you.

