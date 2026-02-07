12 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Is Officially Halfway Complete

While the current anime industry is heavily dominated by battle shonen such as Jujutsu Kaisen, the medium offers more than just one specific type of story. Despite the popularity of the isekai genre, not many series are critically acclaimed, which makes it even harder to find a good series to watch. This is especially true when the genre itself has so many categories, and each of them offers something unique that may or may not appeal to viewers. However, whenever there’s talk about the most acclaimed and famous isekai series of all time, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World is always mentioned. Not only is it one of the most famous anime series on Crunchyroll, but it is also one of the highest-rated isekai series. The anime is based on the light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka.

Two years after the novel debuted in 2016, the White Fox animation studio released the anime adaptation, which became a massive hit. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and over all these years, only three seasons have been released so far. The fourth season will be released in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime lineup. As fans anticipate the anime’s return, the personal X handle of Nagatsuki confirmed that the second half of the story has officially begun. While there is no guarantee that the second half will run as long as the first one, at the very least, it’s been confirmed that there are still years before the story is concluded.

What Is Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World About?

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The anime is often praised for exciting plot twists, unique worldbuilding, and thrilling action. The story centers around Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary teenager who leaves a convenience store one evening and suddenly finds himself transported into another world. Stuck in an unfamiliar world with nothing but a small carry bag in his hands, Subaru frantically tries to make sense of things.

Unable to return home, he keeps getting into one trouble after another until he sees a glimmer of hope when he meets Satella, a mysterious and beautiful girl who is in search of something important that was stolen from her. Hoping to thank her for saving him, he offers to look for the lost item along with her. However, no one could have imagined that a simple search for a lost item by an ordinary thief would land the duo in a dangerous situation.

After stepping into the thief’s house, the duo is killed by a mysterious enemy. Believing it’s the end for him, Subaru is shocked to learn that he has the power to revert to a previous point in time after his death, retaining his memories of the previous timeline. Using his unique abilities, he struggles to find a place where he belongs in the new world as he keeps using his powers to protect those around him.

