Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Make You Uncomfortable, Question Your Morality

When Activision and Infinity Ward first revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the pair teased the game will be a gritty, accurate, and sometimes dark, take on modern warfare. Since then, it has really been driving home this messaging, especially once it saw fans were very receptive to the idea of a grounded, realistic Call of Duty that “holds no punches.” That said, this messaging has continued, with Infinity Ward noting that it’s aiming to make players feel uncomfortable, and even question their morality.

“What does Modern Warfare mean in 2019? It means the battlefield is blurrier than ever,” said Taylor Kurosaki, narrative director on the game, while speaking to The Official PlayStation Magazine. “It means enemies don’t wear uniforms, it means that collateral damage is a real part of the equation. People having to make split-second life-or-death decisions.”

“If we’re going to tell a story about characters finding their line and being pushed past [it], feeling like things are morally grey and they’re uncomfortable with it, then we need to make the player, in gameplay, feel uncomfortable,” added campaign gameplay director Jacob Minkoff. “We’re going to make you question your own morality as a player.”

Of course, to achieve all of this, Infinity Ward met with experts to ensure they were conveying what modern warfare is to the best of its ability. And this included having Navy SEALs come to the office, with plastic toy guns, and show how they would clear a stairwell and gain entry to a door and do things players will do in the game.

Whether the final product will be able to live up to this pitch, remains to be seen. If you’re going to go for an authentic realization of modern warfare, not only are there a lot of finer details you need to nail, but you’ll need exemplary writing, which the series hasn’t always had.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.