Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Get January 20 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 both received a small update that looked to correct errors causing crashes among other problems. Many of the fixes apply to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 while others were limited exclusively to Warzone 2. While small themselves, these changes come amid discussions of what's to come in Season 2 which will kick off for both games later next month.

Because they're mostly focused on bugfixes and related changes, the patch notes are relatively brief and don't contain much in the way of new features, weapons, or things like that. You can see the full patch notes for the January 20 update below to see what's new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Global

GENERAL

Crashes

This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Battle Pass

Improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing.

Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.

Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.

Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player's screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.

Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Player's screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.

Fixed an issue that would display the "Toronto Ultra" Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents were using Last Stand Perk.

Warzone 2

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a Player, or cause loss of functionality, after interacting with a Loadout Crate.

DMZ