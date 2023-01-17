Dr Disrespect Calls Warzone 2 the "Worst Call of Duty"

Dr Disrespect has never been afraid to voice his opinion on the Call of Duty series, and the streamer is doing just that again with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. During a recent stream, the man known as the "two time" bashed the Activision game, calling it "the worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise." Even fans that aren't happy with the game would probably agree that his statement is a little hyperbolic, but that's par for the course with Dr Disrespect. Regardless, it's clear that he isn't happy with the game in its current state!

"We're in a state where this game's shelf life is not much longer, let's just all be real with each other. Let's all be honest with each other, man. I know there's a lot of hardcore Call of Duty guys, me including [sic], but let's all be realistic about it – this game is the worst Call of Duty ever," he said during the stream.

It remains to be seen whether Activision will fix Dr Disrespect's specific issues with the game, but it's possible we could see some changes sooner, rather than later. According to recent reports, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has seen significant player drop-offs. Warzone and its sequel have been big money makers for Activision, and there's significant financial interest in keeping players invested.

At the end of the day, it's very unlikely that Warzone 2 will die off as Dr Disrespect suggests, but the current situation is untenable, and Activision is going to have to put significant time and resources into the game to win over players that have left, and those that are considering dropping the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Gaming Bible]