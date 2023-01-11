Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Absurdly Overpowered Optic

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has discovered a totally broken, overpowered optic sight that can give you a massive advantage. Call of Duty players are always trying to figure out the "meta". Everyone wants to use the best guns, gear, and so on that will give them the edge in a fight, the type of stuff that is being used by all of the best players and streamers. The problem is, these things are constantly changing as the developers are balancing things and making things less powerful and inadvertently breaking other things. It's a constant game of whack a mole for the developers, but it's a fun way to keep the game feeling fresh for players.

The latest addition to the "meta" of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as an optic sight that directly contradicts the benefits of a certain perk in the game. As pointed out by YouTuber JGOD (via Dexerto), players have been using smoke grenades a lot in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as it allows them to reposition themselves without being seen. To take it a step further, players also use the Cold Blooded perk, which makes them invisible to thermal optics which can see through smoke. However, JGOD discovered that the SZ Holotherm optic for the RPK can see players through smoke quite clearly, even if they have Cold Blooded. It also has a toggle, so you can turn off the thermal vision when you don't need it, allowing you visibility in every situation. The ADS is also pretty low, so you're not punished much at all for using it.

Needless to say, this will likely get patched since it's quite literally doing things it shouldn't be able to do. Of course, you can likely take advantage of this optic for a bit until Infinity Ward decides to patch it. The only way to really not get seen by this optic is to take cover behind a solid object like a wall, so it's pretty overpowered.