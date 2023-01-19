Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Ecstatic Over Season 2 Gulag Change

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next season of content is introducing a pretty significant Gulag change: Season 2 will feature 1v1 fights in the Gulag. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's how things initially worked in Warzone before Raven Software and Infinity Ward introduced the battle royale game's sequel and decided to adopt a 2v2 format for those seeking redemption. This change won't be implemented until Season 2 drops (and it'll now be dropping a bit later than expected following a delay), but it's a change that players are already quite pleased with.

The first Gulag renovation was announced this week in a tweet from the Infinity Ward and Raven Software that put the important info right up front: 1v1s are back in Warzone 2's battle royale modes. That's presumably just the first part of the changes, too, since the developers teased that they'll have more to share about the Gulag update next week in one of the many blog posts that preview upcoming Call of Duty content.

While the 1v1 format in the first Warzone may not have always matched players up fairly in terms of skill levels, it at least gave players control over their own fate in that if they lost the fight, they had only themselves to blame. Warzone 2 change that, however, by forcing players into 2v2 fights where they had to count on a teammate to pull their weight. That's not too different from any other kind of team-based multiplayer setup, but when the previous option was 1v1, 2v2 wasn't quite as appealing to many.

It shouldn't be difficult to imagine then the responses to this change. Lots of "W" replies, a couple of streamers indicating that their requests had been validated now that this is changing, and plenty of other different kinds of responses that culminated in this being received as a win overall.

We still don't know what else is changing in the Gulag, though, so perhaps players should hold their applause until more details are shared next week. Warzone 2 also introduced things like the Jailer who occupies the Gulag, too, and can be defeated to give all players in the current fight a second life, so we'll have to see in a week what's happening to that AI combatant and other Gulag 2.0 features.