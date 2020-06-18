New Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Big Upcoming Gameplay Feature and More

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone leak has seemingly revealed some of the content coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC games later this season and beyond. More specifically, digging through a recent update for the pair of games, dataminers have unearthed a load of interesting files that seem to leak what Infinity Ward has in store for the games, including some new gameplay features and a big event.

According to the leak, there are files that point toward either a spotter scope or binoculars coming in a future update. At the moment, it's unclear which will be added, but there are files that suggest one of these two things, or at least a variant on these two things, is on the way.

More bizarre than that are files revealing executions involving a hyena and one involving a white dog. As you may know, this isn't the first leak to point towards hyenas and dogs coming to the game, but it may provide more context for why these animals are in the game's files.

Meanwhile, there is a now HUD scramble effect and fives pieces of music attached to files for "event1," hinting that some type of big event is on the horizon. Perhaps related to this, mentions of an underground train and an interior being added to the stadium were also discovered.

Beyond this, the leak -- which comes way of Call of Duty dataminer Geeky Pastimes -- mentions a prop hunt mode and a recon drone. You can check out the whole thread below:

To summarise the things I found today:

1)There's a hyena and white dog execution coming to the game. 2)There's a spotter scope or binoculars coming (see a long way with no glint!) 3) The recon drone will apparently be able to hack things... — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) June 12, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, they can be misleading or have incorrect implications.

