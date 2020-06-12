Call of Duty 2020 Is Reportedly a "Mess," Reveal Not Happening Anytime Soon

✖

Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is reportedly in a messy state at the moment. Further, it doesn't sound like the game will be revealed anytime soon. Going into today's big PlayStation 5 event -- which revealed nearly 30 PS5 games -- rumors and speculation were that the new Call of Duty was going to be revealed. Well, it wasn't. All we got from Call of Duty was Infinity Ward Studio Head, Patrick Kelly, saying he's excited for the PS5 to arrive.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, one of the industry's most trusted sources, the last he heard Call of Duty 2020's reveal isn't happening anytime soon. Unfortunately, the industry insider doesn't share any additional details, but various Call of Duty insiders chimed in with concerns, and in some cases, their own worrying reports.

Adding to this, prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider Tom Henderson revealed that he's heard the game is a bit of a mess right now.

"Schreier's Call of Duty comment on it not being announced for a while has me quite concerned. Over and over again I've heard the game is in a mess, despite claims it's 'on track'," said Henderson over on Twitter. "I reported about 4-5 months ago that is isn't where it needs to be. I'm 50/50 on if the game will be delayed."

Meanwhile, fellow prominent Call of Duty insiders and leakers, like The Gaming Revolution, are less convinced the delay is due to the game not being ready or being in a bad state, but because the reveal is tied to the events going on in Warzone. However, even The Gaming Revolution notes that the game's reveal isn't going to happen anytime soon.

"I think the reason why the Call of Duty 2020 reveal is going to be so late is because it's tied into this Warzone on-going event, which doesn't seem to be reaching a climax anytime soon," said the insider over on Twitter.

Beyond these three, many journalists and Call of Duty insiders have been echoing that the new installment won't be revealed anytime soon. However, the part about it being in a "mess" should definitely be taken with a grain of salt.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.