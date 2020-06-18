Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Back Plunder Game Mode

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has welcomed back Plunder to the game’s main playable modes in the latest playlist update. That is to say that at least one version of Plunder is back anyway since it’s the Plunder: Blood Money variant that’s made a return. This game mode offers the same general experience as the base Plunder playlist but encourages players to be more aggressive in their money-grabbing efforts since there are bigger prizes in store for players willing to take risks. The same playlist update also removed one map from the Hardcore playlists in Modern Warfare and moved the Battle Royale Solos option to a new spot.

Infinity Ward shared the latest on its Modern Warfare and Warzone updates this week on Twitter with a new playlist update released just before the weekend starts. The Plunder: Blood Money variant returning is the highlight alongside the other changes listed below.

A quick playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms that addresses the following:

· Adds Blood Money back to #Warzone

· Moves BR Solos into a sub menu

· Removing Scrapyard from Hardcore playlists — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 18, 2020

It’s been a while now since Plunder was removed from the playlist options. Players were adamant about wanting Plunder to return to Warzone to the point that they were requesting it often in the replies to any of Infinity Ward’s communications. The developer confirmed earlier in the week that Plunder: Blood Money would return on Thursday.

If you’ve never played Plunder: Blood Money before, it’s basically the same thing as Plunder except you get more money for going after players. Getting money and going after players are the two main goals of Plunder anyway, so you may as well do more of that in the Blood Money variant instead of passively waiting for money to fall into your lap.

“Get more buck for your bang… Plunder: Blood Money is live now and this mode variant dishes out more in-game Cash for taking down your opponents,” Activision said about the game mode. “Expect a Cash Drop for each kill and extra in-game Cash for completing Bounty Contracts or eliminating foes via a Finishing Move. Jump into Plunder: Blood Money and get after the kills and the Cash.”

The playlist update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare is now live across all platforms.

