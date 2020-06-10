Call of Duty: Warzone Might Be Getting Zombies

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone may add zombies in the future, or at least that's what some Call of Duty fans think following a combination of a recent report and a recent leak. The speculation began when a reputable industry insider teased that Call of Duty 2020 won't have its own battle royale mode, but will bring back Blackout, the battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Is this report true? Well, it comes from a reliable source, however, it conflicts with what we've previously heard, which is that the new Call of Duty will use Warzone as its battle royale experience.

On the surface level, these two reports seem to conflict. Why would Activision have two battle royale experiences competing against each other, especially when you consider that the popularity of one far outweighs the popularity of the other? The former being Warzone, and the latter being Blackout.

That said, it looks like these two reports actually don't conflict. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson teased that he's heard that both battle royale experiences will essentially be rolled into one, or more specifically parts of Blackout will be injected into Warzone to give it a more Black Ops feel and match with Call of Duty 2020, rumored to be a Black Ops reboot.

A lot of people are worried about this, but what I've been told is that they will not be separate entities. Their won't be IWs Warzone and Treyarchs Blackout. They'll be the same BR... Just bits of both incorporated (maybe bits of the Blackout map?) https://t.co/gwqrmOBk6D — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) June 10, 2020

One way to combine the two would be to add zombies to Call of Duty: Warzone, which a new datamining leak possibly suggests is already in the pipeline. Alone, this datamining leak wouldn't be that noteworthy, but when combined with the above information it's worth holding onto with a grain of salt.

