Call of Duty: Warzone Players Discover Possible Sea Monster or Russian Submarine Hiding Under the Ice

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And it seems like all the hype going into Thursday is already gone, but it looks like it's not going to be gone for long. Players are still discovering new clues and secrets ahead of what is presumably going to be a big event that's rumored to reveal Call of Duty 2020. The latest discovery involves the frozen lake near the dam, which is expected to be involved in the event in some capacity.

More specifically, players have discovered that there's something lurking under the icy surface of the lake, though it's unclear what it is. Some players think it's some type of sea creature, but when you get an aerial view of the entity moving underwater, it looks much more like a Russian submarine, which would tie into the leaks pointing towards the imminent Warzone event being used to reveal Call of Duty 2020, expected to be a Black Ops game and set in the Cold War.

At the moment, it's unclear what's lurking under the ice. Some players have suggested it's nothing but shadows or a lighting bug, but the aerial view of the entity seemingly disproves this.

For now, the implications of all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, because, at the moment, we have nothing but speculation. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Activision or Infinity Ward are going to provide a comment of clarification about what's going on unless it's a bug.

