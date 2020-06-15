Call of Duty: Warzone Hints at New 200-Player Modes

The free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone only just hit Season 4 last week, but it would appear that a couple of new 200-player modes just might be on the way if some new images are to be believed. While certainly not an official announcement by any means, a menu for the popular video game seemed to indicate that both Plunder and Battle Royale, the base two modes, will receive special 200-player modes at some point in the future.

More specifically, the menu appears to be for the free weekend Modern Warfare playlists, and features "BR 200," "PLUNDER 200," "BR DUOS," and "BR JUGGERNAUT" in the background. Both Plunder and Battle Royale traditionally have 150 players, so it's not an insignificant increase by any means if it should eventually pan out. Lending the whole thing some legitimacy is the fact that "BR JUGGERNAUT" seems to be a reference to "Juggernaut Royale," which featured on the official roadmap that was recently released.

You can see images of the menu below:

@charlieINTEL

New playlists coming soon!!

200 br

200 Plunder

Br juggernaut pic.twitter.com/DS5CeA8Lec — DissolveGaming - gaming news and information (@DissolvexD) June 14, 2020

Yea pic.twitter.com/3rjuRqcpvy — DissolveGaming - gaming news and information (@DissolvexD) June 14, 2020

It's currently unclear whether there might be any changes beyond the obvious for the possible new 200-player modes. Here's how developer Infinity Ward described "Juggernaut Royale" in the official roadmap:

"Battle Royale mode variant, the massive Multiplayer Killstreak drops into Verdansk – three airdropped care packages, specifically, hold the Juggernaut suit. Head to one of the marked locations to capture and don the Juggernaut suit. Once you have it on, you’ll have higher health, a mini-gun, and a sweet music track to accompany you during the Warzone match. You’ll still be able to ride in vehicles and climb ladders, and your zero-fall damage will be accompanied by a ground pound of damage that impacts anyone in the immediate area. If any of the Juggernauts are sent to the Gulag, after a brief delay period, a new Juggernaut care package will be marked on the Tac-Map and deploy into Verdansk."

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available, free to play, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As of last week, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 is now live in both games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone right here.

