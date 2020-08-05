Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass Trailer Revealed

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is now underway, and if you’ve been around the two games for any stretch of time, you’ll know that means there’s now another battle pass to accompany the season. Like the battle passes before it, this one comes with new Operators and skins to unlock along with new weapons to be earned by everyone whether you’re paying or not. If you’re smart with your COD Points you earn during the Season 5 battle pass, you’ll again end up with enough to buy next season’s battle pass.

Much like the battle passes before it, most of what you’ll find in the tiers of the free and premium versions are cosmetics used to customize your loadouts whether that means tweaking your weapons, vehicles, or Operators. The trailer above gives a better look at those rewards you’ll earn throughout the season as you rank up.

One of the new features in this season’s battle pass is something called “Wartracks.” These are songs you’ll hear whenever you hop into a vehicle after you’ve equipped the one you want. Three of them are included in the battle pass, and you’ll get them right when you purchase it.

“Hop in your vehicle and instantly hear music courtesy of Wartracks, a new customization item for vehicles,” a preview of the new battle pass reward said. “You’ll get three songs, including the pulse pounding ‘Sepulchre’ Juggernaut song, that plays for you and your squad whenever you drive a vehicle. Equip war tracks in the Vehicle Customization menu (similar to Battle Horns) to have them queued up and ready for the ride.”

If you buy this season’s battle pass, you can earn up to 1,300 COD Points in it. That’ll give you enough to buy next season’s pass and a bit extra, but only if you don’t blow your points on a new skin this season.

Weapons aren’t restricted to the premium pass though. By working through the free variant of the battle pass, you can get two weapons: The ‘ISO’ SMG which is unlocked at Tier 15 and the ‘AN-94’ Assault Rifle which is unlocked at Tier 31.

Season 5’s battle pass in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is live now, so be sure to start getting what you want from it before it’s too late.

