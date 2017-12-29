Innocent Man Killed by Police After Call of Duty ‘Swatting’ Prank Goes Wrong

Two kids got in a fight over a Call of Duty match, and as a result, an innocent man is dead now. The players, under the handles “Miruhcle” and “Baperizer,” were participating in a $1 wager match through competitive gaming platform UMG. They ended up getting into a heated argument, with each threatening to “swat” the other. They were on the same team. Miruhcle posted a fake address claiming that it was his own, and egged Baperizer on. Baperizer followed through and asked someone to swat the address. Here you can see Miruhcle (who has deleted his Twitter account) being super hard, giving out a fake address:

So this is what happened on this “swatting” between baperize/Baperizer or what the fuckever. And miruhcle/7alent and the swatter. If you are confused just ask me and i can clear it up. pic.twitter.com/20Yw1guaer — AllSkillNoTalk (@vNatsu_) December 29, 2017

Police showed up to the Wichita, Kansas address after being told that a man inside had shot his father in the head, and taken the rest of his family hostage. This, of course, was untrue. The home that police raided belonged to someone completely unrelated to the game and disagreement, and there were no dead bodies or hostages inside. Police did not know this, however, and when the home-owner came to the door, one of the officers shot and killed him.

Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?

It’s stupid enough when Call of Duty players swat each other, but posting a stranger’s address to protect your own ass is beyond cowardly. We can’t even imagine how crushed and confused the family of the victim must be right now, and we hope that everyone involved is brought to justice. More importantly, we hope the family of the victim manages to find peace and forgiveness.

(via Dexerto / ResetEra)