21 Savage Call of Duty Release Date Revealed

Late last month, Call of Duty developer Treyarch announced all of the content players could expect over the course of Season 5. This included a few famous rappers Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. The Doggfather was available at launch because he had already been in the Call of Duty-verse, and Minaj was finally introduced into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on August 24. That only leaves 21 Savage to be announced, and fans will be happy to know that we've gotten word about when to expect him. 21 Savage will come to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on August 30.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account dropped a confirmation tweet today showing that 21 Savage is coming. Remember, his inclusion was discovered by fans. Treyarch "tried" to keep it hidden in the initial news drop, but it was pretty obvious. The actual tweet doesn't include a date, but if you search for the Season 5 Reloaded blog, you'll see that it's all dropping on August 30. Unlike many of the other things coming out of Call of Duty lately, this isn't a leak. 21 Savage will be in the game by week's end.

What Else Is Coming With Season 5 Reloaded in Call of Duty?

Your briefing for Season 05 Reloaded is here 👉 https://t.co/xddNhzbJQL



🪂 Fort Resurgence enters the map rotation

🚗 Armored Royale returns

🎯 Additional MP and DMZ features

💥 Three new Operators and Weapons

😤 New Weapon and Vehicle Challenges pic.twitter.com/L1qcC4SZsD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 28, 2023

21 Savage is one of the headlining additions in Season 5 Reloaded, but he's far from the only one. Players will get access to two additional Operators, including a classic video game heroine Lara Croft. She is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on September 9, while former U.S. Ranger and Jackal Mace will be making his return to Call of Duty later in the month.

On top of the new Operators, players will also have new weapon and vehicle challenges to take on and will need to prepare for Fort Resurgence to enter the map rotation. With this, players will now be able to play across three different Resurgence maps during a play session for the first time ever. Season 5 Reloaded also brings about the return of Armored Royale and all kinds of bug fixes and updates. Finally, Reloaded is being billed as the perfect time to prep for Modern Warfare 3 as players engage with the Carry Forward mechanic.

Will MW2 Cosmetics Carry Forward to Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty fans will be happy to note that Treyarch and publisher Activision have implemented a feature called Carry Forward for MW2 and Warzone which lets players bring over the bulk of the things they've purchased or earned to Modern Warfare 3. In the blog post detailing Season 5 Reloaded, the devs spoke to this explicitly, mentioning that every weapon you've earned and upgraded, as was all of the Operators you've purchased or earned, will come forward to MW3.

On top of that, your completion camos will also come along, meaning you can continue to progress your weapons throughout the rest of the game cycle and not have to worry about it all going away when Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10. That's great news for players still in the trenches for this season and means any reward that comes with Season 6 won't be something you can only use for a few weeks.