Call of Duty: Vanguard Datamine Points to Attack on Titan Crossover

A new datamine for Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to indicate that the game could receive tie-in content related to Attack on Titan! According to Call of Duty dataminer/leaker @_Nanikos_, multiple lines of code have been discovered in the game with “aot_titan” listed. One of these lines of code seems to point to the existence of an Operator based on the series. The leaker believes that a tie-in event could happen next month but, as with any datamine, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we receive some kind of official confirmation.

The Tweet from @_Nanikos_ can be found embedded below.

Attack on Titan seems like an unusual fit for Call of Duty, but the latter series has hosted a number of crossovers lately, including a tie-in with Scream and Donnie Darko just last month. Some Call of Duty fans prefer it when the series opts for realism, while others don’t mind the fantastical elements; after all, Zombies have been a staple of the games, so the idea of Titans doesn’t seem like a massive stretch. If the tie-in really is coming in the near future, it will be interesting to see how far EA and Sledgehammer Games handle the collaboration!

Attack on Titan has a big and passionate fanbase around the world, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a collaboration with Call of Duty: Vanguard! It’s hard to say just how many Call of Duty fans are into Attack on Titan (or vice versa), but the crossover could win over some new fans. Of course, that all depends on whether or not this thing is really happening, but if the crossover really does come next month, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for details.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

