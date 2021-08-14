Call of Duty: Vanguard Teases Modern Warfare Surprise

✖

Call of Duty: Vanguard, which should be the title of the 2021 entry in the long-running first-person shooter series, looks like it should have a surprising crossover with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Although it's still not clear how deep this collaboration between the two entries will go, a recent teaser for Vanguard at the very least seems to confirm that one aspect of Modern Warfare will be making a comeback.

Within the past day, Activision began sending brief teasers for Call of Duty: Vanguard to influencers to share with their audience. The teasers in question weren't long (each only lasted five seconds) but they did quickly give fans a few glimpses of what Vanguard will seemingly be showing in its debut trailer. When it comes to what could be made out in these teasers, however, some fans were quick to notice a piece of iconography that seemingly ties back into the Modern Warfare series. Specifically, in the video you can find in the tweet below, an emblem for what looks to be Task Force 141 appears momentarily.

🚨 Incoming Transmission 🚨 "You didn't get this from us..." pic.twitter.com/UkbVNktwe6 — Westie (@MrProWestie) August 13, 2021

So what is Task Force 141? Well, essentially, it's a group of soldiers that are comprised most notable of Captain Price and "Soap" MacTavish in the Modern Warfare series of Call of Duty games. This group largely appears in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, but it's also somewhat appeared in 2019's Modern Warfare and Warzone.

When it comes to how could Task Force 141 be tying into Call of Duty: Vanguard, though, that's the big question at hand. Since Vanguard is seemingly going to take place during World War II, it wouldn't make sense for the characters previously associated with the squad to show up. Instead, it's more likely that Vanguard will just establish that this task force is one that has existed dating back to the Second World War.

For now, we still don't know when Activision is going to unveil Call of Duty: Vanguard in a formal capacity, but it seems likely that we should learn more in the coming days and weeks. Whenever that additional information comes about, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.