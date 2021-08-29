Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals First Perks, Streaks, and More

✖

Call of Duty: Vanguard finally held its first alpha phase over the course of this weekend, which allowed players to get their first look at what this year's installment in the long-running franchise will look like. In the process, it also shed some of the first light on the many different pieces of equipment, perks, and other features that will be seen in the multiplayer portion of the title.

Broken down on the Sledgehammer website, the studio fully revealed all of the perks, equipment, streaks, operators, and more that are usable in Call of Duty: Vanguard at this point in time. While there is usually a lot of commonality between Call of Duty titles, Vanguard is obviously a bit different in some regards since it takes place in a different time period. As such, many of the pieces of equipment, in particular, are different compared to what you might see in Warzone or Modern Warfare.

Still, many other features in Vanguard are similar in some capacity compared to other entries. For instance, streaks can still result in you using spy planes (which is essentially the same as a UAV drone) to get the drop on other players. Many perks are also similar as well, with frequently seen abilities such as Double Time and Demolition making a comeback. For the most part, the game seems to have a lot of common DNA with other titles, but with a bit of a different spin.

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms later this year on November 5. Additional multiplayer beta phases are slated to take place for the game in the months leading up to launch.

And in case you're curious to see everything that Sledgehammer Games let players use in this initial Vanguard alpha, you can find all of the streaks, perks, and pieces of equipment down below.

EQUIPMENT

MK2 Frag Grenade: Cookable Fragmentation Grenade.

No. 69 Stun Grenade: Slows victim’s movement and aiming.

Throwing Knife: Retrievable knife that is lethal when thrown at the body or head.

Gammon Bomb: Impact Grenade.

MK V Gas Grenade: Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of gear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing.

S-Mine 44: Proximity-triggered explosive.

PERKS

Ghost: Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics.

Survival Training: Maximized resistance to stun effects. Immune to gas.

High Alert: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

Tracker: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

Demolition: Extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals display an indicator showing the path of the lethal.

Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

STREAKS