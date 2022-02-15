Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Announces Ray Gun Upgrade

Call of Duty: Vanguard just recently added one of the most popular – if not the most popular – Zombies weapons of all time, and Treyarch Studios is already planning on buffing it soon. We’re talking of course about the Ray Gun, the epitomal Zombies weapon that takes out clumps of Zombies instantly and leaves others scrambling around as “crawlers” with its unique style and splash damage. Treyarch announced this week that it plans on buffing the weapon within an upcoming update, though specifics regarding which parts of the weapon that’ll be buffed haven’t yet been given.

The buff announcement was shared on social media this week to alert Vanguard’s Zombies players about the plans to make the weapon stronger. The Ray Gun operates almost exactly as many players would’ve expected it to in Vanguard considering how well Zombies players have become acquainted with the weapon throughout the series, but it apparently could’ve been a bit stronger. We’ll thankfully see that fixed in a later update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Treyarch/status/1493273579764387840

Treyarch also encouraged players to try to get their hands on the other Wonder Weapon that was added at the start of Season Two: The Decimator Shield. It’s found within the Terra Maledicta experience just like the Ray Gun, and while it’s naturally more defensive in nature being that it’s a shield, that’s not all it’s capable of.

“Explore ‘Terra Maledicta’ to discover the Decimator Shield, an all-new Wonder Weapon offering superior protection and the mighty Decimation Blast ability,” Treyarch said about the new weapon back when the season was about to launch. “With a unique personality of its own, the Decimator is only too happy to help Krafft’s freedom fighters take down Von List’s undead army.”

Whenever this update eventually drops, players can probably expect it to be a decently sized one. Not quite as big as the update that introduced the season itself, but bigger than the routine update since it’s likely going to be cleaning up issues discovered after the Season Two launch as well as rebalancing weapons like the Ray Gun and others in Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone that didn’t meet expectations.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ray Gun should be updated and upgraded any day now, so keep an eye on Treyarch’s socials to see what the plans are as soon as they’re announced.