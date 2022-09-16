Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Extended Gameplay Videos Released By YouTubers

A ton of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gameplay has been released courtesy of a plethora of YouTubers who attended an event where they got to play multiple matches of the game. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular video games out there and has continued to sustain an incredibly lucrative player base. The game gained a lot of its popularity at the start of the pandemic when there weren't many new games and there was a desire for a free-to-play title. However, Activision took the success and tried to expand it when the game wasn't really able to support it, leading to all kinds of problems in the subsequent years.

Now, Activision is releasing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in November and it looks pretty damn big. To showcase the game, Activision invited a ton of content creators to come play the game and post their gameplay online. Infamous streamer Nickmercs took home the first ever recorded Call of Duty: Warzone 2 dub and a number of other creators made some downright amazing plays. Ultimately, it's a great way to get familiar with some of the changes to the game. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 includes things like strongholds which are buildings and outposts populated by bots who guard better loot. There's also big quality of life changes such as swimming, more destructible vehicles (tires that pop, doors that come off, etc.), and UI changes that will help with things like looting. Ultimately, there are a lot of much needed changes that really enhance the experience. You can view a few gameplay videos below.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will also arrive with a new Escape From Tarkov-like mode called DMZ. No one has played it quite yet and details are scarce on the mode, but it's expected to receive more information in the weeks to come. Players will have to wait a bit longer to play the new battle royale for themselves as it's slated to release a few weeks after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases on November 16th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. What do you think of the new Warzone? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.