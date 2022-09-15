Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Confirms Tarkov-Esque DMZ Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has officially confirmed its other big mode: DMZ. Call of Duty: Warzone is a pretty distinct battle royale experience and is almost certainly one of the most popular games in the genre. The tight gunplay of the Call of Duty series combined with the formula of a battle royale game has made for a match made in heaven and created something that can stand toe to toe with Fortnite and Apex Legends. Of course, Activision is taking to the next level with Call of Duty: Warzone 2, a successor that will add a big new map, new mechanics, massive quality of life changes, and a brand new mode.

For quite some time, there have been rumors of a new Call of Duty experience called DMZ. The mode has been heavily rumored to be an Escape From Tarkov-esque addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Activision confirmed at COD Next it does indeed exist. It's defined as a "rich sandbox" where you can decide when and how you win via extractions. The mode will take place on the Warzone 2 map and it will be filled with lethal AI enemies occupying strongholds that contain lucrative loot. It was noted that different playstyles are welcomed, allowing you to take on missions or hunt down other players. There will be more details at a later date, but it does sound exceptionally close to Escape From Tarkov. DMZ will launch alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on November 16th, meaning it will be free-to-play.

As of right now, we have yet to see any gameplay of DMZ, but given it is based in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it will share a lot of mechanics and ideas. The main difference seems to be that it won't be about killing other players or moving in a circle, but rather getting loot and extracting before someone kills you and steals it. Given it's coming shortly after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it likely won't be long until we learn more about it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases on November 16th, 2022.