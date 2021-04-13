Over 475,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Accounts Have Been Banned

✖

Activision shared another of its periodic updates on the anti-cheat efforts going on in Call of Duty: Warzone and said that over 475,000 accounts to date have been banned from playing the game. That staggering number is the result of efforts dating back around the game’s launch with increased anti-cheat measures put in place afterwards. Many of those accounts were banned just this week in what Activision called the “seventh high-volume set of bans since February.”

The latest on the Warzone bans was found in a blog post from Activision about the game’s anti-cheat progress. Activision, Raven Software, and anyone else who’s worked on Warzone or other Call of Duty games in the past year or so have reiterated time and time again that they intend to ban cheaters where they’re found, and that’s now led us to the sizable number of banned accounts today.

An update on the anti-cheat progress: To date, 475,000 permabans have been issued. Read below for details on the efforts being made, and follow @RavenSoftware for more. Details here: https://t.co/msO3XPS6ng pic.twitter.com/8mhKPMSvdu — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2021

“Cheaters are never welcome,” Activision said. “To date, our security and enforcement team has issued more than 475,000 permabans in Call of Duty: Warzone. Yesterday’s large banwave was our seventh high-volume set of bans since February.”

A number of other topics related to the bans were addressed in the post as well. Bans are issued daily which all count towards that total, and the anti-cheat team even goes after cheat providers and account resellers as well. Activision said it recently banned 45,000 accounts which were known to be “fraudulent, black market accounts used by repeat offenders.”

For those wondering, Activision said that it does indeed issue hardware bans as well, so if you’re known to be one of those repeat offenders, there’s a good chance you may be targeted by one of those much stickier hardware bans.

While Activision already employs things like two-factor authentication and the frequent use of banwaves, it said it’ll continue to share more updates on the matter as new updates on the anti-cheat efforts are needed.

“As the security and enforcement teams continue to tackle cheating through enforcement, prevention, research and technology, we will continue to share constant updates on our progress,” Activision said.