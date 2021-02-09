Call of Duty: Warzone Bans More Players Through Anti-Cheat Measures

✖

Last week, Activision and Raven Software banned 60,000 accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone for cheating, and it seems that more will be banned today. Specific numbers from this latest ban have not been revealed just yet, but the move is part of a greater effort to make sure the game remains enjoyable for all players. Activision had previously indicated that a number of changes were happening behind the scenes to better detect and ban cheaters. It remains to be seen what impact these bans might have, but it's clear that everyone involved in the game is dedicated to fixing the problem!

The Tweet announcing the latest set of bans can be found embedded below.

Another ban wave today across #Warzone. Stepping up anti-cheat efforts on all fronts. More to come. Let’s keep Warzone clean! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 9, 2021

Despite Activision's best efforts, cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone has been a prominent issue since the game's debut last year. The previous set of bans brought the total number of accounts removed to 300,000, according to numbers from Activision. Games like Call of Duty: Warzone can only continue to thrive as long as players remain invested, and those that use cheating software make it less likely that others will remain dedicated to the game. When left to their own devices, cheaters can kill games like Warzone, so publishers need to make sure that players have an incentive to keep coming back.

It would be impossible for Activision and Raven Software to eliminate every player that uses cheating software; no matter what measures are implemented, cheaters will continue to find new ways to circumvent anti-cheat software. However, frequent bans should act as a disincentive to those players that don't get scooped up as a part of the anti-cheat efforts. If players are convinced they might be part of the next batch of bans, they might think twice before using software that hurts the overall playing field. For Call of Duty: Warzone fans, these bans simply can't come frequently enough.

