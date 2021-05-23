Nickmercs Reveals the Best Call of Duty: Warzone Sniper Loadout

✖

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Nick ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff has revealed the best sniper loadout in the current meta. Most COD Warzone players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S claim the Kar98k is the best sniper in Warzone, and this may be true, but it's up for debate according to Nickmercs, who recently revealed a loadout for Swiss K31 that he says is the best sniper loadout in the game right now.

The Swiss K31 has come out on the right side of the last few rounds of patches, and as a result, more and more players are using it. If you're using it, Nickmercs recommends you equip it with a GRU suppressor, a 24.9 inch Combat Recon barrel, a SWAT 5mw Laser Sight, the Serpent Wrap rear grip, and the Bruisger Grip underbarrel.

With this loadout, the Swiss K31 gets a substantial boost to both range and control, plus a nice bump to power, damage, and mobility.

Of course, depending on your playstyle and capabilities, your mileage with this sniper may vary. And again, while this is a lethal loadout, most Warzone players are probably still going to prefer the Kar98k, which has been dominating the sniper meta for a while now.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available -- for free -- via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more Warzone coverage and all things COD, click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this loadout? Is it enough to dethrone the Kar98k?