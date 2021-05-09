Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals the Best SMG Everyone Should Be Using

✖

Popular Twitch streamer Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff of FaZe Clan fame is celebrating the weekend by revealing the best SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone right now. The Warzone meta is all over the place the last few weeks due to updates from Raven Software, making it tricky to know which loadout to use and not to use. In the current meta, there are many SMGs you can go with, but Nickmercs recommends the Bullfrog above the Mac-10, MP5, and the other top SMGs.

Unfortunately, Nickmercs doesn't dive into the details of what specific Bullfrog loadout he's using and that he recommends other players use, but it's hard to mess up a Bullfrog loadout unless you really don't know what you're doing.

In the most recent update, Raven Software did reduce the maximum damage output of the gun, but not by much. Meanwhile, overriding this single nerf were a variety of buffs to its max damage range, movement speed, and more.

According to Nickmercs, the end result of the changes aren't substantial. Going into the update, the Bullfrog was one of the best guns in the game, and it remains so.

“After the recent changes, all those patch notes, they kind of buffed the Bullfrog, but they kind of kept it the same. A little bit weird. Some different things going on with the Bullfrog."

Nickmercs continued, highlighting what he thinks makes the gun so viable at the moment:

“Honestly, I think this is going to be one of the main guns that people are running going forward in Warzone," said the streamer. "It’s got a great time-to-kill, it’s quick, the movement speed is ridiculous, and it’s really easy to use... especially with aim assist."

Of course, your mileage will vary using the Bullfrog depending on your playstyle. Like any SMG, if you aren't a very mobile player, you shouldn't use it. Stick with the few dominant assault rifles. However, if you do like to be in the thick of the action, it's one of the best guns to use right now.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on Warzone and all things COD, click here.