Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Event: Everything We Know So Far

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is in full swing, and a huge nuclear, map-destroying event complete with a zombies takeover appears to be on the horizon. Not only does it look like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC players need to prepare to survive a zombie invasion and a nuclear explosion, but it looks they also need to prepare for a new map. For months and months, we've been hearing about a new map coming to Warzone via datamining leaks, and it looks like this even twill finally deliver on these tantalizing teases. More so than even Fortnite, it's near impossible to keep up with what's going on in Call of Duty: Warzone once you bring in rumors and leaks into the fold. Every week things are changing, and as a result, most players have no clue what's going on. Everyone knows the cliff notes -- the zombies invasion and nuclear explosion -- but that's about it. That said, if you have no clue what's going on with the new -- and right now, rumored -- Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 event, keep scrolling.

Outbreak Event Season 2 kicked off with the Outbreak Event, which brought zombies -- including explosive zombies -- to Verdansk via Shipwreck. This event runs until March 11, and it's reasonable to think this is when the aforementioned event will happen then, but right now, it looks like it won't happen until the end of Season 2. Slowly but surely, the zombies are starting to spread, and before long they will likely devour the whole map, and this is when the event will trigger. That said, for now, this is just speculation. Continue below for all of the official information we have on the event. 🚨Zombies have been sighted exiting the #Warzone Shipwreck.🚨 Our BCH4 reporter Mike Field is live on the scene now to tell us what he knows. For more on the developing story, keep it locked to BCH4 News. 📺 pic.twitter.com/hpzu8ZvO2e — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 5, 2021 prevnext

Official Information - We Don't Know Much Yet Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 ends on April 21, which is a Wednesday. When it comes to games like Fortnite, you know you can count on a big event to cap the end of every season. Call of Duty: Warzone isn't quite as reliable in this regard, but you'd assume the big event will go down on April 21, or at least right around April 21. While we more or less know that the event will happen sometime around April 21, we don't have any official information on what to expect. For the start of Season 2, a rogue cargo ship reverted course after leaving the island and landed on Verdansk with no communication. Since then, Zombies have been spilling out. It's safe to assume zombies will be a part of the event, but that's about the only safe assumption we can make at this point. Samantha Maxis of Call of Duty: Zombies fame has also been added to the game as an operator. While not as popular as some other Call of Duty characters, she's THE character of the series' zombies mode. That said, whether or not she will have any involvement with the event, remains to be seen. If it involves zombies -- and it looks like it does -- then it's not a bad bet to assume it will involve Maxis as well. She's been through hell. Now she's back in the fight. The Samantha Maxis Reactive bundle is available in the store for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Jbf0e89LgU — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 4, 2021 prevnext

Unofficial Information - Rumors and Leaks Galore While we don't have much official information about the Season 2 event, we do have an abundance of rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation. According to a report from VGC, at the end of the season, Call of Duty: Warzone will finally transition to a brand new map, and this one will be 1980s-themed and have new locations that make the game less like Modern Warfare and more like Black Ops Cold War. Of course, in order for this to happen, there will need to be some type of time portal, but so far there's been nothing about how the transition will be realized. What there have been reports of is that a huge nuclear explosion will be the catalyst for all of this. For months, we've been hearing that the current Call of Duty: Warzone map would be destroyed with some type of nuclear explosion. How this explosion will be triggered, remains to be seen, but it likely will have something to do with all the nuclear warheads in the various bunkers across the map. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 New Zombies Machine found in the newly opened Missile silo at the monument south of Military Base! New Easter Egg? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v7eA86dpgr — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 25, 2021 According to Call of Duty insider, Tom Henderson, the game is making a clean break from Verdansk, and will completely replace it with a new map. "The current plan for Warzone is that Verdansk will never return," said Henderson. "There's no separate playlist, map voting, or anything like that. Warzone is Warzone and Warzone is one map. Warzone will continue to change its map as the story progresses." So, according to the rumors and leaks, we know there will be zombies, a nuclear explosion, and a completely new map, which according to game files, we will be set somewhere in the Ural Mountains. What else do we know? Well, thanks to the game's files, we also know some type of sandbox mode is in the works. Whether this mode will tie into the event remains to be seen, but what will is the leaked "Plague" mode. Again, according to the files of the game, a huge battle between players and zombies are coming. In it, players will need to not just survive, but not become infected and protect themselves from an incoming nuke. This mode will likely be a limited-time ordeal for players, and will apparently have a fail/success outcome, with players able to exfiltrate or be gobbled up in the destruction. "Extraction Failed, Nuke inbound for Verdansk!" Skip to 1:44 if you want to hear that quote but I recommend watching the entire video! — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) March 3, 2021 "Extraction Cancelled. Nuke Inbound for Verdansk, you're on your own soldier." These are the last words that will be spoken on Verdansk. pic.twitter.com/oKR9wLf8iC — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 6, 2021 prevnext