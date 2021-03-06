Call of Duty: Warzone Invaded by Explosive Zombies as Leaker Teases the End of Verdansk

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has been invaded by explosive zombies as a prominent COD leaker teases the end of Verdansk. If you've noticed that some zombies are now exploding as you shoot them, you aren't alone. All of sudden, explosive zombies are now hunting players down alongside normal zombies. It's unclear why this is happening or how it's happening, but it means players will need to be extra careful when dealing with the hordes of the undead.

As players realize that there are now explosive zombies to worry about, a prominent Call of Duty insider, Tom Henderson, has relayed word the current plan is for Verdansk never to return. In other words, there aren't going to be two maps soon like some rumors have suggested.

According to a variety of reputable sources, a nuclear explosion is coming to Verdansk, and many have been speculating what this means for Verdansk. Answering this question, Henderson revealed there will be no separate playlist with the old Verdansk map or map voting. Once Verdansk is destroyed, it's gone for good.

"The current plan for Warzone is that Verdansk will never return," said Henderson in a new tweet. "There's no separate playlist, map voting, or anything like that. Warzone is Warzone and Warzone is one map. Warzone will continue to change its map as the story progresses."

Henderson continued, with a bit of speculation:

"When I heard this, I immediately thought that a time machine or portal could be added to the story to have us return to Verdansk in a year or two... but this is just my speculation. More on this at a later date."

For now, while the video above confirms the scuttlebutt that explosive zombies can now be found in Verdansk, the report from Henderson is very much information of the unofficial variety, which means it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on all things Warzone and all things Call of Duty, click here or check out the relevant links below: