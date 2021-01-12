✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's biggest game-breaking bug is back, and so is the game's second-biggest game-breaking bug. Since its release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC last year, Warzone has been buggy. It's not even a year old yet, and it's already had several game-breaking bugs that ranged from rare to fairly prevalent. That said, Activision and co. are typically quick to fix any and all issues, however, the two worst offenders are back.

2021 is off to a bad start for Warzone players. Not only is the infamous Stim Glitch back, but the invisible player glitch is also back. Thankfully, it looks like the latter isn't very common, but the former is and it's ruining the game for some players because it's easy to replicate.

Over on Google Trends, the number one trending search result related to Call of Duty: Warzone is how to do the stim glitch in the game. Thankfully, there's no such trend for the invisibility glitch, but this is a problem for Raven Software.

Oh no... 🥴 The glitch that allows players to become invisible seems to have returned to #Warzone even though Attack Helicopters still haven’t been added back 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KjWx4QGd4n — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 11, 2021

At the moment of publishing, neither Raven Software nor Activision have confirmed or acknowledged the pair of bugs, leaving players in the dark of when a fix will be rolled out. As noted, the pair are usually quick to squash bugs like this, but right now, there's no word of how prevalent the problem is or when a fix for either will be issued.

That said, a fix could take longer than normal if recent rumors claiming that Raven Software is getting closer to releasing a brand new map are to be believed. In fact, not only are recent rumors claiming a new map is closing in on release, but that a huge new gameplay mechanic will accompany the new map.

