Call of Duty 2021 Insiders Address New World War 3 Rumor

A new Call of Duty rumor is making the rounds claiming that Call of Duty 2021 will bring PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players to World War 3 and be a sequel of sorts to Advanced Warfare. However, according to one prominent Call of Duty insider, this rumor isn't true. Meanwhile, another doesn't outright deny the rumor, but notes they haven't heard this themselves.

Responding to this rumor over on Twitter, Call of Duty insider and leaker Tom Henderson -- who has proven reliable with various scoops pertaining to Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and more -- claims this rumor isn't true. More specifically, when the rumor was brought to Henderson's attention and when he was asked if it was true, he flat out said no.

Meanwhile, equally prominent Call of Duty source, ModernWarzone, chimed in about the rumor, noting they haven't heard anything that validates the rumor, which, at this point, seems to be at least partially, if not entirely, nonsense.

Rumors going around about WW3 being the next #CallofDuty title developed by @SHGames. Just chiming in to say that we havent heard anything about this, however that doesn’t mean it’s false. Will let you all know as soon as we have some sort of idea what’s going on with SHG. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 3, 2021

There's speculation that 2021 will be a new release from Sledgehammer Games, and there may be something to this speculation, especially based on a recent tweet from the developer, but it sounds like even if it's Sledgehammer that's up next, it won't be taking players to World War 3.

Power off. Power on. Let’s try this again. Happy New Year! — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) December 31, 2020

