Call of Duty 2021 Insiders Address New World War 3 Rumor

By Tyler Fischer

A new Call of Duty rumor is making the rounds claiming that Call of Duty 2021 will bring PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players to World War 3 and be a sequel of sorts to Advanced Warfare. However, according to one prominent Call of Duty insider, this rumor isn't true. Meanwhile, another doesn't outright deny the rumor, but notes they haven't heard this themselves.

Responding to this rumor over on Twitter, Call of Duty insider and leaker Tom Henderson -- who has proven reliable with various scoops pertaining to Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and more -- claims this rumor isn't true. More specifically, when the rumor was brought to Henderson's attention and when he was asked if it was true, he flat out said no.

Meanwhile, equally prominent Call of Duty source, ModernWarzone, chimed in about the rumor, noting they haven't heard anything that validates the rumor, which, at this point, seems to be at least partially, if not entirely, nonsense.

There's speculation that 2021 will be a new release from Sledgehammer Games, and there may be something to this speculation, especially based on a recent tweet from the developer, but it sounds like even if it's Sledgehammer that's up next, it won't be taking players to World War 3.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely this will change. However, if it somehow does, we will update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here or check out the relevant links below:

