Call of Duty: Warzone May Soon Add One of Its Biggest Gameplay Features Yet

Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC may be adding one of its biggest gameplay features yet in the coming weeks. According to the latest Call of Duty: Warzone rumors, a new and proper map is coming soon. Adding to this, ModernWarzone has reported that the lake on the upcoming Sanatorium map is the same lake in the middle of the new Warzone map that, as ModernWarzone notes, previously leaked.

Continuing, ModernWarzone notes that this could -- emphasis on could -- mean that both swimming mechanics and water vehicles will be added to Warzone alongside the new map. That said, at this point, not only are we in speculative territory, but right now there's no word of when a new map will release, which means even if swimming mechanics are coming, there's no indication on whey they will be added.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end, and right now, nothing here has been confirmed. In other words, while the source in question has been proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't commented on this report in any capacity, and it's unlikely they will. Activision maintains a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to anything unofficial and speculative. That said, if, for some reason, this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

