Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reportedly Adding Controversial Modern Warfare Weapon

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed that one of the series' most controversial weapons is -- supposedly -- coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. One weapon Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone players will need no introduction to is the Riot Shield. In past installments, the Riot Shield has been far from controversial. In fact, it's been an afterthought. However, in Modern Warfare and Warzone it shed its useless reputation and became frequently used. In fact, it became so popular that guides on how to counter it were created.

That said, it looks like the Riot Shield is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, or at least that's what a new leak from "Call of Duty Leaks" claims. Bolstering the claim is an in-game image of the Riot Shield, presumably plucked from a development build or the game's files.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of Call of Duty Leaks:

👀*BETTER IMAGES*: Leaked Riot Shield coming to #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/nnBPYE8rMD — Call of Duty Leaks (@ColdWarLeakz) January 5, 2021

The source in question has proven reliable in the past, but they've also gotten things wrong in the past. And that's just part of the business of being in leaks.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here of the official variety, but even if the Riot Shield is currently coming to the game, things could change over the course of development and as the weapon goes through testing. At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't commented on this leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

