Call of Duty: Warzone Report Sheds Light on Game's Next Map

According to recent Call of Duty: Warzone rumors, a new "full size" map is coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game in March. These are rumors that have been floating around for the past couple of months, and right now, they haven't been substantiated in any meaningful way. However, they have since been added to, and by a prominent source.

According to ModernWarzone, this new and rumored full-size map will actually be comprised of all the Fireteam maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Adding to this, ModernWarzone notes the map will be "very similar" to how Verdansk is comprised of Modern Warfare's Ground War maps.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end, but, for what it's worth, we've heard rumblings of this as well, but nothing weighty enough worth putting expectations into. That said, ModernWarzone is one of the best sources when it comes to Call of Duty, and while it's unclear if they are putting their name to this claim, it's obvious they've, at the very least, been hearing similar rumblings.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's all subject to change. There's been plenty of examples of Call of Duty leaks, rumors, and reports coming true over the past couple of years, but there have also been plenty of examples of leaks, rumors, and reports not coming true.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Activision, Raven Software, or Treyarch -- have commented on any of this in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story appropriately. In the meantime, for more coverage on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and all things COD, click here or check out the relevant links listed below:

H/T, ModernWarzone.