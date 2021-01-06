Call of Duty: Warzone Update Has Players Upset
Call of Duty: Warzone players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC aren't impressed with the game's latest update, which nerfed a few of the game's weapons, including most notably the DMR 14, a gun that has dominated the meta the past few weeks and a gun that many players have been complaining about. That said, while the patch notes confirm the gun has been nerfed, it looks like it wasn't nerfed enough.
Taking to Twitter, Raven Software shared the patch notes of the update, which revealed that not only did the update nerf the DMR 14, but the Mac-10, Type 63, and the Dual Pistols. At the time of the reveal, COD fans universally rejoiced. However, after taking the game for a post-update test run, this celebration quickly turned into frustration and anger.
According to the overwhelmingly majority of COD players, the nerf isn't enough. In fact, some players are saying they notice zero difference, which is hyperbolic, but not completely divorced from the truth. Right now, it seems the Mac-10 and Dual Pistols nerfs were effective to an extent, but it looks like the Type 63 nerf wasn't enough and the DMR 14 nerf wasn't even close to enough.
The time has come.
📄#Warzone update going live:
- DMR 14 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 6, 2021
- Type 63 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
- Mac-10 - Decreased headshot multiplier
- Dual pistols - Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range
Absolutely Nothing
if the update is already live y'all did absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/I0BkZ9Pq6m— John Speros (@Speros_OG) January 6, 2021
W Retracted
After playing, I take back my W. And change it to an L.— FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 6, 2021
DMR Still Too Strong?
So there was a nerf from 2 shots to 3 shots on the DMR. Definitely feels too strong still, the TTK is so fast!— Stone (@StoneMountain64) January 6, 2021
Worst Meta Ever?
Dual Pistols and Mac-10, those are good nerfs it seems like but I still think the Mac-10 deserves more recoil with a fire rate like that. However, guys gotta be kidding me about the DMR & T63????? THIS HAS BEEN THE WORST META EVERRRR IN WZ. NERF THEM INTO THE GROUND. NERF THE— Logan Smith (@SmiTHSaNiTy1) January 6, 2021
Disgusted
Nerf is a joke. No gun should be able to do this. I Just wanna have a good time with my boys. I’m disgusted pic.twitter.com/ckCzBm5Bhl— Heathsweats (@Heathsweats) January 6, 2021
No Difference At All
This is just truly sad how developers can’t balance guns to make the entire Warzone BR enjoyable. I don’t see any difference at all. They want WARZONE to die off so people can play COLD WAR. CW is a junk game and it will be nothing like MW-WARZONE. CW won’t bank like MW WZ facts!— IRV (@IRV_GOD) January 6, 2021
Wait, Are They Trolling?
You guys are trolling or something, WHERE IS THE NERF— Ivan Arizpe 💙 (@FlexZCoD) January 6, 2021
Nothing Has Changed
THIS IS NOT A NERF, NOTHING HAS CHANGED WHAT? @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/Ge3cjWSTNd— TGD - James (@TGDefinition) January 6, 2021
Even Ghost Himself Isn't Impressed
After more gameplay I can confirm that without a shadow of a doubt the DMR is still more broken than Kanye's wedding vows.
I'll show you all first-hand today on: https://t.co/4jlw3v8uI1— Jeff Leach (@jeffleach) January 6, 2021