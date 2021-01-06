Call of Duty: Warzone Update Has Players Upset

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC aren't impressed with the game's latest update, which nerfed a few of the game's weapons, including most notably the DMR 14, a gun that has dominated the meta the past few weeks and a gun that many players have been complaining about. That said, while the patch notes confirm the gun has been nerfed, it looks like it wasn't nerfed enough.

Taking to Twitter, Raven Software shared the patch notes of the update, which revealed that not only did the update nerf the DMR 14, but the Mac-10, Type 63, and the Dual Pistols. At the time of the reveal, COD fans universally rejoiced. However, after taking the game for a post-update test run, this celebration quickly turned into frustration and anger.

According to the overwhelmingly majority of COD players, the nerf isn't enough. In fact, some players are saying they notice zero difference, which is hyperbolic, but not completely divorced from the truth. Right now, it seems the Mac-10 and Dual Pistols nerfs were effective to an extent, but it looks like the Type 63 nerf wasn't enough and the DMR 14 nerf wasn't even close to enough.